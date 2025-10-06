Noida: Couple escapes with minor injuries after car falls into drain

Noida: A couple escaped with minor injuries after their car being driven on the wrong side fell into an open drain running parallel to Maharaja Agrasen Marg, under the Noida Sector 62 to 18 Elevated Road, on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Multiple videos of the incident also circulated on social media, and traffic was affected on the carriageway due to onlookers who stopped their vehicles to see the rescue work. (Video Grab/HT Photo)

The driver spotted the nullah at the last minute and applied brakes, though the car skidded into the drain, they escaped without major injuries, it added.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm, when a Tata Punch was heading towards Sector 18 from Sector 62 side using a service lane next to the Elevated Road, and plunged into the drain close to pillar number 43, said officers, adding the couple was heading towards Sector 25 from NTPC side on the service lane, next to Sector 25 A, where the incident took place.

As locals spotted the incident, they immediately alerted police on emergency response no. 112. “A team from Sector 24 police station rushed to the spot. A hydraulic crane was called to rescue the car occupants,” said Station House Officer (SHO) (Sector 24) Vidyut Goyal.

“The car was driven by Vivek Nayan, a resident of a high-rise in Sector 150, Noida. His wife was a co-passenger,” said the SHO, adding that they were rescued safely within a few minutes.

Investigation revealed that Nayan could not spot the open drain ahead of the road due to darkness.

A major incident was averted and only the front part of the car fell inside the drain, said a senior officer, urging anonymity.

The car could be fished out after an hour of effort with the help of the crane. Multiple videos of the incident also circulated on social media, and traffic was affected on the carriageway due to onlookers who stopped their vehicles to see the rescue work.