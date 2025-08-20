Noida: Dadri road stretch to be resurfaced for 20 crore

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has commenced resurfacing a 5.5 km-long stretchof the Dadri road under the now completed Bhangel elevated road at an expenditure of ₹20 crore following locals’ demand. Several traders said that their customers avoided visiting them due to poor road conditions which affected their business. (HT Photos)

The authority has asked the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd time to complete the work, which includes the road, central verge, and drainage by this December.

The stretch, notably, was dug up during the elevated road related construction work for five years (from June 2020). On Tuesday, the resurfacing work finally started with the construction of the central verge.

Local traders and residents have borne the brunt of poor road conditions for the last five years.

For shopkeepers and small businesses in Bhangel market, the restoration cannot come soon enough.

Several traders said that their customers avoided visiting them due to poor road conditions which affected their business.

“There was no road to commute since the Bhangel elevated road project started, as this road was full of potholes. Dust and potholes made people avoid the market. Even when protests were held and memorandums submitted, the repairs never lasted. We hope to see a proper road soon,” said GP Maheshwari, a trader of Bhangel market.

Barola, Salarpur, and other surrounding areas also bore the brunt of the delay, with residents struggling with traffic snarls and damaged approach roads.

Noida authority officials admitted the problem dragged on too long.

“The Bridge Corporation has been given time until December. We will ask them to complete the work in the next three months to ease the suffering of residents and shopkeepers,” said general manager (civil) AK Arora.

Meanwhile, the 5.5-km elevated road was handed over to the Noida authority earlier this month. Built at a cost of ₹608 crore between Agahpur petrol pump and the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), the elevated road is expected to open for the public in September.

Authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M had earlier said that the opening would take place once final beautification work was complete, along with the inauguration of the authority’s new headquarters in Sector 96.

The elevated project, which began in June 2020, has already faced nearly three years of delay. While the structure itself is now ready, the incomplete service lanes, drainage, and landscaping beneath have meant that local businesses and commuters have yet to experience real relief.

Officials said once both the elevated and the surface road are operational, vehicles heading towards Salarpur, Bhangel, Agahpur, and nearby villages will be able to use the lower stretch, while through-traffic will continue on the elevated, reducing congestion for both.

The authority has also lined up plans to construct four loops at the Sector 49–107 crossing to improve connectivity with nearby sectors. Separate tenders for the loops will be issued.