Noida: Four held for robbing mobile phones over 2 years

The Noida police on Thursday arrested a gang of four men who robbed mobile phones in the district over the past two years, police said, adding that 20 mobile phones worth ₹3 lakh, two motorcycles, and four knives were recovered from their possession. Police are investigating to find out how many phones were stolen by the accused in the past two years. The accused sold their stolen phones with the help of a Noida-based shopkeeper. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Akash (single name), 21, a Sector 66 resident, Prashant (single name), 20, a Sector 53 resident, Vansh (single name), 19, a Phase 1 resident, and Ajay Singh, 22, a Sector 67 resident, said police.

“On Thursday, we received a tip-off that the suspects were moving near the Mamura area in Sector 66. We rushed to the spot and arrested them,” said Dr Hridesh Katheriya, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“The accused rode bikes and targeted people in busy markets. A week ago they robbed a mobile phone from the Phase 1 area,” said Katheriya.

The accused sold their stolen phones with the help of a Noida-based shopkeeper. “We are tracing the shopkeeper as well, and he will be arrested soon,” added Katheriya.

The accused are named in more than dozens of cases of theft and robbery registered at various police stations in the district. At least 12 cases were registered against Akash, eight against Vansh, seven against Ajay, and three against Prashant, said police.