Noida: Ganga water supply for housing societies soon

NOIDA: The Noida authority is likely to start supplying the Ganga water into dozens of housing societies soon as it has laid the pipeline required for the project, officials said. The authority approved ₹ 4.95 crore budget for this line in its recent board meeting for completion of this project. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These societies, located in Sector 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 134 and 135 among others, fall between the Yamuna, and Noida Expressways depending upon the ground water for drinking water needs as yet.

The authority has fixed February 15 as the date, when the water works department will start supplying the Ganga water in these societies, which are newly built. Residents in these societies were living without better quality drinking water supply, said officials.

“We had directed the water works department to expedite the work on laying the water pipeline so that the Ganga water can be delivered in these societies without any further delay. As the testing of the newly laid water pipeline has been completed, we are likely to start the Ganga water supply in these areas by February 15, 2025,” said Lokesh M, CEO, Noida authority.

The authority approved ₹4.95 crore budget for this line in its recent board meeting for completion of this project.

“After the success of this project, the authority will work on another crucial line that will ensure the Ganga water supply to another residential cluster of newly built group housing in Sector 151 and 150 along Noida Expressway,” he added.

As per the Noida authority, the city needs 400 million litre water daily to meet the water needs out of which 240 MLD water is delivered by Upper Ganga canal and rest is procured from the under ground resources.

The authority’s water works department has laid 5.50 km long pipeline from sector 69 UGR (under ground reservoir) to sector 137 and 132 so that the Ganga water can be delivered in these housing societies and plotted areas.

The authority, last week, completed the testing of pipeline of 500 mm Dia, 800 mm Dia and 900 mm dia width network for successful supply of the Ganga water.

During the testing the water works department team found that there were damages in the line at some points, which have been fixed so that the supply remains smooth once the line gets started, said officials.

According to the authority’s water department their 5 out of 11 Ranney wells are completely shut. And 126 tubewells out of 431 are not functional due to some technical issues. As a result the supply of groundwater is also gets affected during the festival season troubling residents. However the authority has planned to repair these 5 Ranney wells so that the water supply remains smooth even when the Ganga water supply is disrupted in November or December, when the Upper Ganga canal is de-silted annually, said officials.

“We are working on all the aspects of infrastructure so that the water supply remains as per the expectations because the population of Noida is increasing with each passing day with the construction of new housing projects,” said another Noida authority official aware of the development.

Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents’ welfare association, a citizens group chairman NP Singh said, “The Noida authority should also work on rain water conservation during the rainy season so that we can store and recycle this water for drinking purposes. By doing this we can stop extracting the groundwater for drinking purposes. We have suggested that the authority must use only Ganga water and the stored rain water through better management without exploiting the precious ground water that needs to be conserved.”