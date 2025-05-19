Noida: Lineman stuck on high-tension wire for an hour; rescued

Noida: A 22-year-old lineman climbed onto a high-tension line in Noida’s Sector 20 on Saturday evening to remove a tin shed stuck between the cables but became unresponsive and hanged there from his safety belt for an hour, fire officials said on Sunday after rescuing him safely. The unconcious man hanging from the wire was finally rescued by firefighters. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials identified him as Ravi Kumar, a lineman with the power department in Noida.

“On Saturday around 6pm, we received information from locals that a man was hanging from a high-tension wire next to the Sector 20 police station. We immediately rushed to the spot and called for a hydraulic crane,” said fire officer Shiv Narayan Singh told HT.

“After an hour of effort, we rescued the man and sent him to a nearby hospital. He did not sustain any injuries and is in stable condition,” the officer said.

A fire department investigation found that the power department had received information about the tin shed that got stuck between the wires during Saturday’s thunderstorm and rain. The lineman, who was part of a team dispatched to the location, climbed up to remove it.

“As he removed the tin shed, his body became unresponsive following the gusty wind, and he remained hanging from his safety belt,” Singh added.

A video of the incident, showing firefighters rescuing the unconscious man hanging from the wire, also surfaced on social media.