Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: Lineman stuck on high-tension wire for an hour; rescued

ByArun Singh
May 19, 2025 08:46 AM IST

As he removed the tin shed from high tension wires, his body became unresponsive following the gusty wind, and he remained hanging from his safety belt

Noida: A 22-year-old lineman climbed onto a high-tension line in Noida’s Sector 20 on Saturday evening to remove a tin shed stuck between the cables but became unresponsive and hanged there from his safety belt for an hour, fire officials said on Sunday after rescuing him safely.

The unconcious man hanging from the wire was finally rescued by firefighters. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The unconcious man hanging from the wire was finally rescued by firefighters. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials identified him as Ravi Kumar, a lineman with the power department in Noida.

“On Saturday around 6pm, we received information from locals that a man was hanging from a high-tension wire next to the Sector 20 police station. We immediately rushed to the spot and called for a hydraulic crane,” said fire officer Shiv Narayan Singh told HT.

“After an hour of effort, we rescued the man and sent him to a nearby hospital. He did not sustain any injuries and is in stable condition,” the officer said.

A fire department investigation found that the power department had received information about the tin shed that got stuck between the wires during Saturday’s thunderstorm and rain. The lineman, who was part of a team dispatched to the location, climbed up to remove it.

“As he removed the tin shed, his body became unresponsive following the gusty wind, and he remained hanging from his safety belt,” Singh added.

A video of the incident, showing firefighters rescuing the unconscious man hanging from the wire, also surfaced on social media.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Lineman stuck on high-tension wire for an hour; rescued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On