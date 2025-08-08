Noida: Man circulates woman’s private pics online, booked

Noida: An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly circulating private photographs of a 25-year-old woman in Noida’s Sector 1, police said on Thursday, adding that a case has been lodged at the Phase 1 police station. Police said when the woman urged the suspect to stop circulating her photographs, the person allegedly suggested to her that she could earn money by selling her photos. (Representational image)

Police said that the woman, a student at a Noida institute, in her complaint filed on August 4 alleged that her private photographs were being shared on a social media platform by creating her fake account.

“Since January, my private photos have been uploaded on a photo-sharing application. When I noticed and contacted the user to not do so, he demanded to meet once, and then he would stop it,” read the first information report (FIR) citing the woman.

She also alleged that after confronting the suspect, the activity on the fake social media account stopped for a few months but after some time, he sent her private photos to four close friends.

Police said when the woman urged the suspect to stop circulating her photographs, the person allegedly suggested to her that she could earn money by selling her photos.

“Later, I came to know that without my consent, my photos are being sold in exchange for money,” the victim alleged in the FIR.

“On the complaint of the woman, a case under section 66C (punishment of identity theft) of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Phase 1 police station, and the cyber team has been directed to investigate the case,” said station house officer (Phase 1) Amit Kumar Maan, adding that further investigation is underway.