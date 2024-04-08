Noida: Residents brawl at Paras Tierea over car’s high beam light

A fight broke out between two groups of residents of Paras Tierea high-rise society in Noida’s Sector 137 late Sunday night, officials said on Monday. A video was purportedly made by a resident from balcony of his flat in a tower nearby, showing security guards and some residents trying to break up the fight. (HT Photo)

A video of the fight was shared on social media, and the clip showed two men assaulting two others within the society compound, in the middle of two parked cars that had their headlights on. The video was purportedly made by another resident from the balcony of his flat in a tower nearby. Security guards and some residents could be seen trying to break up the fight.

Officials said the incident happened around 1.30am on Monday, but the matter was not reported to the police. The local police station took cognizance of the matter only after the video surfaced online in the morning.

“We launched a probe after the video was shared on social media on Monday morning. Those in the video were traced by the police and asked to come to the police station,” said Vineet Rana, station house officer, Sector 142 police station.

Following an inquiry, it was found that two brothers, Satyajeet Anand and Vivek Anand, both in their 40s, and residents of the society, were heading to their parking spot in the society.

“Just then, another car came from the front with two residents, Gurcharan Singh and his wife Varinder Kaur. According to Vivek, Singh’s car’s headlight was on high beam. Vivek asked him to lower the beam, and a spat broke out between then. Soon, it escalated, as Singh called his brother Gurjot, also a resident of the society, to the spot and they assaulted Vivek and Satyajeet,” said Rana.

After residents and security guards intervened, the fight was resolved and both parties went back to their residences, said Rana.

He said neither Vivek nor Satyajeet sustained any visible injuries.

“Around noon, Vivek and Satyajeet were called to the police station to submit a complaint. Police have also established contact with the other party. However, till 6pm, no complaint has been submitted regarding the matter,” said the SHO.

At the time of filing this report, no case had been registered in the matter.