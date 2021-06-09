Noida's Aqua Line Metro, shut due to Covid-19 lockdown, resumes today after 40 days

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will resume operations on Wednesday on its Aqua Line as the partial Covid curfew has been lifted. The metro services will be available only on weekdays from 7am to 8pm as the weekend lockdown due to the Covid-19 cases continues to be in place.

The metro services in Noida were shut on May 1 after the coronavirus cases spiked.

The NMRC officials have made necessary arrangements on stations and trains to ensure Covid-19 safety norms like social distancing and mask-wearing are followed on the premises.

Here is all you need to know about the Noida metro operations starting today:

The passenger screening teams will be deployed at each station to check the temperature of commuters and to ensure that they follow Covid guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

The parking facility will be available at Sector 51 station only, NMRC officials said.

Train services will not be operated on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

The social distancing norms will be strictly followed on NMRC premises and inside the trains, they added.

The NMRC has also tweaked the frequency of trains during peak and non-peak hours. During peak hours (8am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm), the trains will be available at 15 minutes interval (as against 7.30 minutes on normal days) and during non-peak hours the frequency will be 30 minutes (earlier 10 minutes).

Previously, the train services were available from 6am to 10pm.

The Noida-Greater Noida line, also known as the Aqua Line, will also have 'fast trains' that will run on weekdays during peak hours.

The fast trains will not stop on Sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, and 148 stations

Of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, trains during peak hours skip a total of 10 stations which usually have lower ridership. This move is aimed at reducing travel time between Noida and Greater Noida by nine minutes.