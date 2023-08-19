News / Cities / Noida News / Noida entrance gets makeover ahead of G20 Summit

Noida entrance gets makeover ahead of G20 Summit

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Aug 19, 2023 11:09 PM IST

Foreign delegates from various countries will visit India to attend the Summit, and they are expected to come to Noida for meetings with major industrialists

The entrance to Noida on the Delhi-Noida Link Road has gotten a makeover with beautiful lights, new colours, and plants to improve its overall appearance ahead of the G20 summit in September.

The total makeover has cost ₹86.22 lakh, said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority.
Foreign delegates from various countries will visit India to attend the Summit, and they are expected to come to Noida for meetings with major industrialists from Uttar Pradesh. Also, the International Trade Fair, 2023 will be held at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25.

“The entrance has not been changed, but slight modifications to its design and additional lights have been added to enhance its appearance. The entrance will now be seen in dark grey rather than its previous light grey and blue colours. Some silver detailing work has also been done, as well as flower decoration. The image of Bhagavan Buddha has been decorated with attractive lights. The total makeover has cost 86.22 lakh,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority.

The makeover is part of citywide efforts to upgrade and beautify infrastructure in preparation for the G20 Summit, and authority officials have issued orders to expedite work on pending projects.

G20 representatives will visit religious and heritage places in the state, including Agra, Mathura, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Bundelkhand.

