Noida’s top cop pulls up 28 traffic personnel missing from duty during inspection

As many as 28 traffic police personnel were sent to the police lines after surprise checks by Gautam Budh Nagar police chief Laxmi Singh around the city on Monday morning found them missing from duty, the district police said in a statement issued on Monday evening. During the checking, the commissioner inspected Noida Stadium, Atta Chowk, Adobe Crossing, Sector 49, etc. and found six sub-inspectors, 15 head constables, and seven constables \missing from their duty points. (HT Archive)

The statement said the traffic deputy commissioner of police and two assistant commissioners of police were asked to submit a reply in writing before midnight.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“On Monday from 9.30am to 11am, commissioner Laxmi Singh conducted surprise checks at duty points of traffic personnel on Noida and Greater Noida roads.” said the press statement.

“During the checking, the commissioner inspected Noida Stadium, Atta Chowk, Adobe Crossing, Sector 49, etc. and found six sub-inspectors, 15 head constables, and seven constables \missing from their duty points,” said the police, adding that due to their dereliction of duty, they were attached to the police line in Surajpur with immediate effect.

The deputy commissioner of police (traffic) and two assistant commissioners of police (traffic) were also served show cause notices for not being in their offices during office hours on Monday.

DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to reach him.

“I decided to conduct a surprise inspection today in the morning and witnessed traffic chaos at different junctions across the city. The traffic management was not up to expectations and I have discussed this with the traffic department,” said Singh, adding that the traffic DCP and two ACPs have been instructed to submit written explanation.

Earlier, Gautam Budh Nagar had 520 traffic personnel, including two ACPs, seven inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors, 230 head constables, and 205 constables. Recently, one traffic ACP was also added to manage the central zone. After the transfer of the Noida Traffic ACP, the post was being handled by the central zone ACP.

“A newly appointed ACP, Sudhir Kumar, is yet to take any charge in the district, and has been instructed to submit a detailed report soon.’ said the police statement.

Traffic volunteer Amit Gupta said, “The police commissioner took the correct action as the traffic situation in Noida is out of hand and no traffic police personnel is on the road for enforcement.”