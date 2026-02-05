Noida: Sector 62 to get ₹26 crore skywalk to ease ‘passage for commuters’

NOIDA: The Noida authority will build a ₹26 crore skywalk at the rotary in Sector 62 along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway at a junction that connects Noida with Ghaziabad, Delhi and Indirapuram, officials said on Wednesday. The project will create a grade-separated pedestrian corridor designed to let people cross the intersection without stepping into fast-moving traffic. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The intersection witnesses huge influx of pedestrians and vehicular movement through the day.

On Wednesday, the Noida authority officials along with local MLA Pankaj Singh laid the foundation stone of the skywalk project that aims to offer safe commute to thousands of commuters.

Once operational, the commuters who pass through the busy Sector 62 roundabout every day may find it safer and less chaotic to cross the road, said officials. “The project will offer safe and smooth passage for commuters in this area,” said Satish Pal, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority at the event.

The project will create a grade-separated pedestrian corridor designed to let people cross the intersection without stepping into fast-moving traffic.

“For thousands of commuters who get off buses and shared autos here to reach offices, colleges and residential pockets in Sectors 62 and 63, this could change their daily experience significantly. The project will offer immense relief to general public in the city,” said MLA Singh while inaugurating the project.

The elevated corridor will stretch 530 metres, including a 350-metre circular portion built above the roundabout and a 180-metre straight segment. With stairs, lifts and escalators planned at four sides—towards Sector 62, towards Sector 63 and on two sides along NH-9—the design allows pedestrians to enter and exit from whichever direction they approach.

A recent survey of the Noida authority conducted in 2025 found that over 50,000 people cross the Sector 62–63 junction every day. Most of them currently jaywalk through traffic gaps, often bringing vehicles to a halt and risking accidents, said officials.

The Authority, which has set an 18-month deadline, states that the project is part of a larger plan to ease bottlenecks along the 3.5-km stretch from Sector 62 to Mamura, a corridor heavily used during peak hours.

