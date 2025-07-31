Noida: Woman killed, pregnant kin hurt in collapse

A 60-year-old woman died, and her daughter-in-law sustained injuries after a boundary wall of a private school allegedly collapsed on them from the fifth floor in Noida’s Sector 137 on Wednesday afternoon, police said. On Wednesday, around 12.30pm, when Rejna and Bharti were working on the ground floor of the private school, a boundary wall from the fifth floor collapsed on them. (HT Photos)

The deceased has been identified as Rejna Murmu, originally from West Dinajpur in West Bengal and resided with her family at an under-construction private school site in Sector 137, police said. Her daughter-in-law, Bharti Kiski, 25, who is pregnant, was injured.

On Wednesday, around 12.30pm, when Rejna and Bharti were working on the ground floor of the private school, a boundary wall from the fifth floor collapsed on them. “Fellow workers rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Rejna succumbed to her injuries, while Bharti, who sustained injuries to her hand, is reported to be out of danger,” said Vinod Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 142.

“A portion of the school is under construction. They had been working as daily wagers for the last three months while residing there,” said SHO Mishra.

Investigation revealed that the boundary wall was constructed about a week ago. The police sent her body for a post-mortem and investigated the site after receiving information from the hospital.

“No case has been registered as the family has not filed any complaint yet,” said SHO Mishra.