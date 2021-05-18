Now, auto-ambulances will provide aid to Covid patients in Noida

The Noida Traffic Police department has launched auto-rickshaw ambulances to provide additional support for Covid-19 patients in the city.

The service can be availed by calling the helpline 9971009001. The autos have been equipped with oxygen cylinders, pulse-oximeters, regulators, masks, PPE kits, etc. while the drivers have been provided with basic patient care training by medical professionals from Fortis hospital.

“There are 20 such autos that have been converted to ambulances. They will ferry patients to hospitals. Of these, five have started operation and gradually when we have more equipment, we will launch the rest as well,” said deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Ganesh Saha.

Just like the pricing cap on ambulances, these autos also have fixed rates- ₹500 for 10 kilometres and ₹20 for every subsequent kilometre.

Officials are hopeful that this will help in easing the pressure on ambulances and will eventually help the rural belts as well.

“The personnel have been trained in basic life support, operate an oxygen cylinder, measure the pulse, SPo2 [oxygen saturation level] and blood pressure of the patients along with how to safeguard themselves against infection,” said a Fortis hospital spokesperson.

Hardeep Singh, Zonal Director, Fortis Noida said, “We are proud of the collaboration with the Noida Traffic Police. In preparation for the coming months and the ongoing case load, the auto-ambulance initiative is imperative. It will allow patients from every part of the city to avail emergency services and reach the hospital for treatment.”

In addition to this, Noida police in a joint efforts with NGOs and other institutions has also launched a website ‘www.swaasthasewa.com’ to help people in need of food, oxygen, plasma or medical consultation.

“We urge the Noida residents to get associated with the website. People can ask for help on the site as well as become volunteers to provide help,” said a police spokesperson.

Helplines have also been created for an oxygen bank and food (9971009001).