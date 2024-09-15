Now, six-lane railway overbridge to facilitate Greater Noida-Dadri travel

The under-construction railway overbridge (ROB) near Palla is set to expand from four lanes to six lanes to help improve connectivity between Greater Noida and Dadri, officials reported on Saturday. This expansion is expected to ease traffic flow and enhance access to key infrastructure, including the upcoming Greater Noida Railway Terminal, interstate bus terminal, and metro connectivity, according to officials. The decision to expand the ROB was driven by the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), which has agreed to bear the additional cost for the two extra lanes. (HT Photo)

The expanded overbridge will provide smoother travel between Greater Noida Phase 2, Dadri, and the forthcoming Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bodaki, officials said.

The railway overbridge project is part of a broader initiative by IITGNL to develop the MMTH near Bodaki. The hub will feature a new Greater Noida Railway Terminal, replacing the existing Bodaki halt, officials confirmed. According to GNIDA (Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority) officials said the total cost of the overbridge is approximately ₹194 crore, with IITGNL and the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCC) sharing the expenses. Of this, ₹75 crore will be contributed by Greater Noida, while the remainder will be covered by DFCC, they added.

Construction of the ROB is already underway, with completion expected within 18 months. The project was initially planned as a four-lane bridge, but continuous efforts by IITGNL Managing Director and GNIDA CEO, NG Ravi Kumar, led to the approval of the six-lane expansion by the Uttar Pradesh and central governments.

“The expansion of the railway overbridge near Palla from four to six lanes is a critical step in enhancing connectivity between Greater Noida, Dadri, and the upcoming Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bodaki. This bridge will not only ease the commute for thousands of daily travellers but will also play a significant role in supporting the growth of Greater Noida Phase 2,” said GNIDA CEO, NG Ravi Kumar.

Once completed, the MMTH will serve more than 50 trains headed to eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and other regions, offering significant convenience to passengers who currently travel to Delhi or Anand Vihar stations. The transport hub will also include an interstate and local bus terminal and metro connectivity to the Noida-Greater Noida Depot station. These projects are in the final stages of paperwork, with construction expected to begin in six months, officials added.

“Our continuous efforts with the Uttar Pradesh government and the central government have led to the approval of this six-lane ROB, which will be a cornerstone of the region’s transport network. The MMTH is set to become a major hub, offering seamless connections to eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, and this overbridge will ensure that the infrastructure can handle the increased demand,” said the GNIDA CEO.

The six-lane ROB will improve access to the Greater Noida Railway Terminal for residents in western regions such as Greater Noida, Noida, and Delhi. It also includes plans for a 105-meter road connecting Greater Noida to NH 91, further facilitating travel between Dadri, Greater Noida Phase 2, and the MMTH, officials said.