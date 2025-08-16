Occult practitioner killed in Gr Noida over woman’s elopement

Greater Noida:Five men were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 45-year-old occult practitioner and dumping his body in the Bulandshahr canal on August 2, after one of the suspects’ wives eloped with someone else in 2022 and they believed that the victim’s ‘supernatural activity influenced her decision, said police on Friday, adding that the suspects had been planning the murder for the past three months. Police said, a few days ago, the family members of Naresh Prajapati, resident of Roza Jalalpur village in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, approached and informed that Prajapati, who was missing, was found dead in a canal. (Representational image)

Police said, a few days ago, the family members of Naresh Prajapati, resident of Roza Jalalpur village in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, approached and informed that Prajapati, who was missing, was found dead in a canal in Bulandshahr on August 3.

Following the complaint, a team was formed and the suspects were identified as Neeraj Kumar, resident of Hapur; Sunil Kumar, resident of Dujana in Badalpur, Greater Noida; Saurabh Kumar and Praveen Mavi, both residents of Bulandshahr; and Praveen Sharma, resident of Roja Jalalpur in Bisrakh, and arrested with the help of electronic surveillance on Friday, police added.

Investigation revealed that Praveen Sharma’s wife had eloped with someone in 2022, and Sharma believed Prajapati, who used to visit his home, had influenced his wife with his supernatural power. “Believing that Prajapati’s occult practice caused his wife to elope, Sharma had been planning to kill him for the last three months . Offering 100 square yards of land to every suspect and luxury vehicles, he recruited three other suspects with the help of a friend,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Diksha Singh.

Singh said the three suspects joined his Bulandshahr-based acquaintance Praveen Mavi, who agreed to dispose of Prajapati’s body in a canal close to his home.

Police said, on the pretext of conducting a ritual, they contacted Prajapati and called him to meet in Greater Noida. “They picked up Prajapati in a Maruti Suzuki Swift from Roja Jalalpur and strangulated him using his scarf. When Prajapati fell unconscious, they took him to Bulandshahr and killed him by hitting him on the head multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon,” said ACP Singh.

Police said Sharma married another woman after his wife’s elopement, and his wife is also believed to be married to someone else. Prajapati, who is also married and has two kids, was murdered solely on the suspicion that his occult practice might have had a connection with the woman’s action.

Police recovered the weapons and the vehicle used in the crime. A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered against the suspects at Bisrakh police station, and further investigation is underway.