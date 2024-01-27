 Officials to meet this week to decide fate of orbital rail project - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / Officials to meet this week to decide fate of orbital rail project

Officials to meet this week to decide fate of orbital rail project

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2024 05:50 AM IST

Officials in Uttar Pradesh are set to discuss the possibility of taking up the Orbital Rail project, after receiving a proposal from Haryana state officials. The project, part of the National Capital Region plan, aims to create a circular rail route on the outskirts of Delhi. The rail would connect to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway, allowing vehicles to bypass Delhi. The estimated cost of the project is ₹5,618 crore.

The officials of the Uttar Pradesh government this week are likely to hold meeting to discuss the probability of taking up the Orbital Rail project, after a proposal on this was sent by the Haryana state officials to their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, officials familiar with the development said on Saturday.

Ghaziabad, India - June 26, 2023: A view of the RAPIDX Train in the Ghaziabad area, The RRTS 17 km priority section may miss the June 30 deadline in Ghaziabad city station in Ghaziabad, India on Monday, June 26. 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Ghaziabad, India - June 26, 2023: A view of the RAPIDX Train in the Ghaziabad area, The RRTS 17 km priority section may miss the June 30 deadline in Ghaziabad city station in Ghaziabad, India on Monday, June 26. 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The officials said the Orbital Rail has been proposed on the outskirts of Delhi, near the alignment of Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE). The two operational expressways, each about 135km long, form a circular route for vehicles to bypass Delhi and passes through the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The Orbital Rail project is part of National Capital Region plan 2021 and is also part of the draft plan of 2041. The authorities in Haryana have taken a lead for this project and have also formed a special purpose vehicle for the purpose of executing it under the jurisdiction of Haryana. The entire purpose of the orbital rail will be fulfilled once UP also begins work,” said an officer from National Capital Region (NCR) planning and monitoring cell, a coordination cell of the NCR planning board, who wished not to be named.

The officials said that a proposal was sent by officials of the state of Haryana to Uttar Pradesh officials and the suggestion of the NCR planning cell was sought.

“Last month, we gave a nod to the state officials that the project can be taken up. In this connection, meetings have been held by the divisional commissioner, and senior UP officials, including the chief secretary, on January 29 are likely to hold meeting to discuss the further steps for the project,” the officer added.

The officials said that the purpose of the orbital rail would be for ferrying passengers and goods in different parts of NCR around the WPE and EPE and will also connect to various multimodal points having connectivity to the freight corridor, Regional Rapid Transit System stations, among others.

In Haryana, the orbital rail project is about 126km long, connecting Palwal and Sonepat, and passing through Nuh, Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhoda along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.The estimated cost of the project is 5,618 crore, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On