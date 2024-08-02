Okhla barrage see fourfold surge in water discharge after downpour

The Okhla barrage saw a significant increase in Yamuna water discharge on Wednesday night around 11pm, recording a flow of 19,364 cusecs, which is four times higher than that the previous day, following heavy rain in Noida, Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), officials at the irrigation department said, while ruling out any risk of flooding in the Yamuna floodplains in Noida. A view of river Yamuna at the Okhla barrage, in Noida, on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Tuesday afternoon, the water discharge was recorded at 4,938 cusecs, and on Thursday around 3pm, the discharge was recorded at 9,922 cusecs, officials said.

Another official posted at the Okhla barrage said the downstream and upstream level of the Yamuna was recorded at 195.05m and 201.35 metres, respectively, on Wednesday, indicating a mere 10cm rise in water levels since heavy rain lashed NCR.

“This increment normally happens due to rain and only if the Hathnikund barrage releases more water will there be a chance of flooding,” a second official said.

The Okhla barrage’s capacity by design is 300,000 cusecs and the danger level is 202.50 metres.

“Upstream and downstream levels don’t hold any ground when only four gates are operational at the barrage. In case it’s a free flow (where all the gates are open), only then do these levels matter... but here it is non-relevant and don’t pose any risk. Water levels increase here when the Hathnikund barrage releases more water and since there is not much release of water from there, a question of flood doesn’t arise....so there is nothing to worry for the people,” the second official said, asking not to be named.