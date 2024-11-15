One held for killing 35-year-old man at Noida meat shop

Twelve hours after a 35-year-old man was knifed to death at a meat shop in Noida’s Sector 113 locality, police on Friday morning arrested the suspect following a brief gunfight, said senior officers. On Friday morning, police were informed that Mahto was spotted near the forest area of Sector 117, and a team rushed to the spot. Mahto fired at police and he sustained a bullet injury to the leg in the retaliatory fire. (Representational image)

The suspect has been identified as Amarjeet Mahto, 33, who hails from Chapra in Bihar and resides in Sorkha area under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station.

“On Thursday around 2.45pm, Shahjad, a resident of Sorkha, had gone to buy meat from a shop located close to his home. When Shahjad was about to leave after buying meat, Mahto arrived there wearing a scarf on his head,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named. When Shahjad asked Mahto for his scarf, allegedly to wipe off meat remnants, he refused and a verbal argument took place.

Investigation revealed that Shahjad, who was suspected to have been drunk, abused Mahto. “Mahto slapped him, and they entered into a physical fight. When Shahjad overpowered Mahto, who was physically weak, he picked up a butcher’s knife and stabbed Shahjad twice before leaving the spot,” said the officer.

Shahjad walked out of the meat shop and collapsed on the ground. The incident was caught by CCTV cameras and the footage was recovered by police. Shahjad is survived by his wife and three kids, police said, adding that the suspect and deceased did not know each other.

“On Friday morning, police were informed that Mahto was spotted near the forest area of Sector 117, and a team rushed to the spot. Mahto fired at police and he sustained a bullet injury to the leg in the retaliatory fire and was arrested,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, adding that a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 113 police station against Mahto.