One of three people injured in hit-and-run accident on Diwali night succumbs to injuries

One of the three people who sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run accident in Noida last week died on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, 72-year-old Vijay Pal Singh, his son-in-law Saurabh Singh, 42, and an eight-year-old girl were run over by a car near Eldeco Amantran society in Sector 119 on the night of November 12.

According to officials and his family, the septuagenarian had suffered multiple fractures on his skull and limbs.

The other two injured were currently recovering from serious injuries.

Following the accident, Noida police had arrested three suspects on Monday under charges of sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The suspects were identified as Vikas Yadav, who was driving the car at the time of the accident and his friends Golu Yadav and Dinesh Yadav, all residents of Sorkha village under Sector 113 police station. Following the death, relevant sections of the IPC will be added to the investigation and accordingly the charge sheet will be filed,” said Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

