Orange alert as dense fog grips Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad; AQI ‘very poor’

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: Dense fog enveloped Gautam Budh Nagar and neighbouring Ghaziabad on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an “orange alert” for the districts, warning of “very low” visibility that could disrupt road, rail and air traffic. Motorists have been advised to use low-beam headlights even during daytime fog, switch off music systems to remain alert to surrounding traffic sounds, and apply brakes gradually. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Phot)

According to IMD’s district-wise nowcast, visibility dropped to as low as 200 metres in parts of the region, while fog conditions stretched across Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. At Delhi’s IGI airport, visibility at 9am was reported at around 200 metres, meteorological experts said.

IMD data showed Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of around 25°C and a minimum of 11.2°C on Thursday, while Ghaziabad logged a maximum of 24.3°C and a minimum of 10.5°C. The weather department has forecast that fog or mist is likely to recur during early hours over the next few days, though no rainfall warning has been issued.

Even as pollution levels showed marginal improvement, air quality across the NCR continued to remain in the “very poor” category, officials said.

As per the 24-hour average recorded at 4pm, Noida’s AQI was 397, Greater Noida’s 344, and Ghaziabad’s 339. As per AQI classification, values above 300 fall under the “very poor” category.

“Only strong, sustained winds from a favourable direction or widespread rainfall can bring a substantial dip in pollution levels,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate and meteorology), Skymet Weather, adding that moderate winds may offer intermittent relief, preventing pollution from slipping back into the severe category despite persistent fog near the surface.

Residents struggle with low visibility

Residents across Gautam Budh Nagar said the dense fog severely affected morning routines. “Visibility was barely a few metres when I stepped out for work. Vehicles were crawling, and it felt unsafe to drive,” said Amit Sharma, a daily commuter and resident of Gardenia Glory in Sector 46.

A similar situation prevailed in neighbouring Ghaziabad, where commuters struggled with poor visibility during peak morning hours, leading to slow traffic movement on arterial roads.

Amid dense fog and low visibility, the district administration issued an advisory for motorists, urging them to avoid travel during peak fog hours unless absolutely necessary. Transport department officials cautioned that poor visibility during winter fog significantly increases the risk of road accidents, advising drivers to maintain low speeds, keep safe distance, and avoid overtaking.

The administration has also recommended the use of hazard lights during dense fog, reliance on navigation apps for location tracking, and strict lane discipline. Vehicle owners have been urged to install red retro-reflective tape, particularly on the rear, with officials reminding that such reflectors are mandatory for commercial vehicles under motor vehicle laws.

The administration has also recommended the use of hazard lights during dense fog, reliance on navigation apps for location tracking, and strict lane discipline. Vehicle owners have been urged to install red retro-reflective tape, particularly on the rear, with officials reminding that such reflectors are mandatory for commercial vehicles under motor vehicle laws.