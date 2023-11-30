Out on walk, woman shot and injured; third incident at Fortune Residency this year, say cops

A 31-year-old woman, who was out taking a walk late Tuesday night, suffered a gunshot wound after miscreants allegedly shot her from a rifle, senior police said on Thursday, adding that this was the third such incident to be reported from Fortune Residency high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension this year. HT Image

The police identified the injured woman as Ruchi Tomar and said she was taking a walk near the high-rise around 10pm on Tuesday when the incident happened.

The woman also got registered an FIR against unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) at Nandgram police station the next day.

“While I was taking a walk around 10pm, I heard a gunshot from the high-rise. When I looked at myself, I found myself bleeding from an injury to the right side of my abdomen,” the woman said in the FIR.

Pushpa Tomar, her mother. said that the injury was not a serious one.

“She was taking a walk after dinner and suffered a gunshot wound. Thankfully, it was minor in nature. We tried to identify the miscreant but failed. There have been similar incidents in the society earlier as well but the culprit has not bee found till now,” she said.

The first incident took place on February 23 when a stray bullet-like object hit a 41-year-old woman around 10.30pm and she later underwent a three-hour long surgery to extract the bullet which hit her in the chest.

An FIR was regitsered at Nandgram police station in this connection, police said.

The second incident took place a month later on March 23. Two girls who were playing outside around 10.30pm sustained injuries as a result of shots suspected to be fired from an airgun, police said.

An FIR was registered by their family at Nandgram police station.

The police investigation so far has not been able to trace the suspect, who police claim suffers from some sort of “psychosis”.

“Three similar incidents have been reported from the same high-rise this year and the target have all been women. It is suspected that the weapon used during the incident is a long range rifle. All three incidents have taken place late night. After the initial incidents, we scanned the CCTV footage but found nothing. We also suspected that someone was trying to drive away monkeys or pigeons. But, nothing of that sort came to light,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).

The DCP said Nandgram police is investigating the three incidentsand a special team will be roped in to trace the suspect.