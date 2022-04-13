Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell (DTCC) has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located.
According to Dr Shweta Khurana, the district consultant of DTCC, multiple violations of the Act by streetside vendors were found in the entire area and they were given warnings that if they do not comply, they will be barred from the area.
“Violations were found under Section 6 of the Act that prohibits the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to a person below the age of 18 years and in an area within a radius of 100 yards from any educational institution and Section 4 that prohibits smoking in public places and directs vendors to display ‘no smoking’ signages,” said Dr Khurana.
Dr Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day. While 150 fines were issued under section 6, three vendors were fined under Section 4.
“A couple of students who were above 18 years of age were also fined for smoking in the public. The in-charge of Sector 126 police station has been asked to keep a strict vigil and report if any violations take place again,” said Dr Khurana, adding that while the drives have been underway since the beginning of this month, Tuesday’s operation was the biggest so far.
Officials said that the drive is being carried out since April 1 in various parts of the district under the campaign titled ‘joint action plan against illicit substances’ directed by the Mahila Suraksha Sangathan vertical of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
“The directives came on April 1 after which anti-tobacco drives across the district have been intensified, especially around educational institutes. In addition to this, awareness programmes in schools and colleges will also be carried out to sensitise students against substance abuse,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women’s safety), Gautam Budh Nagar.
PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases
The Panjab University Teachers Association has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018. The teachers' body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.
On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when Saurabh was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias a resident of Dharauli village, Devansh Singh, under Rasoolabad police station.
2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission. They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60.
Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case a Mohali court on Tuesday, Bikramjit Singh Majithia directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where Majithia is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison. Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader.
How Gautam Budh Nagar is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers
Lower rentals, no dearth of space, brand-new infrastructure and less crowd are some of the reasons why Gautam Budh Nagar is surely emerging as one of the most preferred locations for movies, web series and ad shoots. Now, with Covid-19 curbs lifted, more and more filmmakers are scheduling their shoots in Noida and Greater Noida for a variety of reasons.
