Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida

The district tobacco control cell (DTCC) has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located.

According to Dr Shweta Khurana, the district consultant of DTCC, multiple violations of the Act by streetside vendors were found in the entire area and they were given warnings that if they do not comply, they will be barred from the area.

“Violations were found under Section 6 of the Act that prohibits the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to a person below the age of 18 years and in an area within a radius of 100 yards from any educational institution and Section 4 that prohibits smoking in public places and directs vendors to display ‘no smoking’ signages,” said Dr Khurana.

Dr Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day. While 150 fines were issued under section 6, three vendors were fined under Section 4.

“A couple of students who were above 18 years of age were also fined for smoking in the public. The in-charge of Sector 126 police station has been asked to keep a strict vigil and report if any violations take place again,” said Dr Khurana, adding that while the drives have been underway since the beginning of this month, Tuesday’s operation was the biggest so far.

Officials said that the drive is being carried out since April 1 in various parts of the district under the campaign titled ‘joint action plan against illicit substances’ directed by the Mahila Suraksha Sangathan vertical of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“The directives came on April 1 after which anti-tobacco drives across the district have been intensified, especially around educational institutes. In addition to this, awareness programmes in schools and colleges will also be carried out to sensitise students against substance abuse,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women’s safety), Gautam Budh Nagar.

