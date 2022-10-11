Over 60% complaints on Dial 112 from high-rise societies in GB Nagar

Noida: Over 60% of complaints on Dial 112 on a monthly average are from high-rise housing societies in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials. Data showed that the helpline on an average gets over 550 complaints in a day and over 17,000 complaints in a month.

Dial 112 in charge Satyaveer Singh said that maximum complaints are being received from residential societies. “Over 60% complaints are from urban areas of the district and are mostly from high-rise societies. The response time of PRV (police response vehicle) in city areas is usually more compared to rural areas,” he said.

In September, the average response time of PRV in city areas was 5.22 minutes and in rural areas it was 6.21 minutes. The district has been ranked in the first place in Uttar Pradesh in terms of response time for 15 months in a row.

“Motivation among police personnel, a well-organised system for police personnel to respond to complaints and good infrastructure are some of the reasons behind the success,” said Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Dial 112 in charge added that the maximum number of complaints that comes from high-rise societies is of ruckus and fighting between two groups.

“In the last six months, there are three top categories that have emerged in the nature of complaints received on Dial 112. The maximum number of complaints is of fighting, ruckus and abuse between two people or groups. The second highest number of complaints is women-safety related, of which a majority is of issues between husband and wife. The third highest number of complaints is regarding property disputes,” the Dial 112 in-charge added.

Lately, there has been a rise in incidents of fighting in high-rise societies, especially concerning security guards, said commissioner Singh. “Incidents of disputes between residents and security guards are highly concerning in a civil society. Dial 112 responders are trained to deal with such incidents in accordance with the law,” he added.

As per data, the Dial 112 department has 65 four-wheelers and around 50 bikes across the district and they change their location every two hours. Police officers have marked about 1,000 points in the district, where Dial 112 vehicles are on duty by the hour. Among these, there are six women PRVs in the district, four PRVs are deployed on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and two other PRVs operate on the Yamuna Expressway for safety and speedy response on the highways.

“Several complaints are found to be exaggerated. For example, a person will complain that someone has robbed him but when personnel reach the spot, it is found that the person is drunk and no robbery has taken place. Many times, people whose cars break down or are stranded on highways also call Dial 112 for assistance,” said the traffic in charge.

Commissioner Singh informed that a major challenge faced by first responders of Dial 112 is technological connectivity. “In several areas, connectivity drops and GPS gets disabled in PRV vehicles, which pose a challenge. Another challenge is availability of ambulances in cases of road accidents. The third challenge faced by us is old vehicles and we have already written to the concerned authorities to provide us with new vehicles,” he said.

