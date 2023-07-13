Home / Cities / Noida News / People faint at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's event; cops blame 'humidity'

People faint at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's event; cops blame 'humidity'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jul 13, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Several videos of ruckus at Bageshwar Dham's Greater Noida on Wednesday went viral. In one such video, blood could be seen coming out of a woman's mouth.

Several videos showing people fainting, blood coming out from a woman's mouth at Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's 'divya darbar' in Greater Noida on Wednesday went viral. Police refuted reports of a stampede and said there were many misleading videos doing the rounds. "There was no ruckus at the event. Because of heat and humidity, some elderly people and women fell sick and they were immediately taken to the nearby hospitals. All of them were discharged after treatment," Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP, Central Noida, said.

Cops said there was no stampede at Bageshwar Dham's event and those who fell ill because of heat and humidity were taken to hospitals.
Cops said there was no stampede at Bageshwar Dham's event and those who fell ill because of heat and humidity were taken to hospitals.

"A huge crowd was present at the event and there was adequate police deployment. No people were electrocuted as claimed on social media. A photo went viral of a woman vomiting blood. She had some health issues and was taken to a hospital. We have no information that she got an electric shock," Yadav said to news agency PTI.

According to reports, lakhs of devotees of Bageshwar Dham attended the event near Jaitpur metro depot near Greater Noida's Pari Chowk. The metro station was closed and the authorities urged people to go back to their homes and watch the address on television.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri popularly known as Bageshwar Dham is the chief priest of Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. He was recentlt in news after he was challenged by Maharashtra's anti-superstition organisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out