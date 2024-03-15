Petrol pump booked for illegal diesel supply in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police on Wednesday night registered a case against Sector 12-located petrol pump and the owner of a diesel mini truck on charges of Essential Commodities Act in connection with a fire that occurred in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 village on Wednesday morning, said an official, adding that the action came following the district administration’s complaint in this regard. A calf was reportedly burnt to death after a massive fire broke out in the diesel mini truck, and the fire erupted over one to two kilometre stretch of a nullah after diesel swept into it. (HT Photo)

“The complaint was filed by supply officer Akhilesh Dwivedi following an investigation conducted by the administration after the fire broke out in the Saini village in Ecotech 3,” said station house officer (Ecotech 3) Dharmendra Kumar Shukla.

“In the complaint, Dwivedi alleged that accused diesel truck owner Bhim Nagar, a resident of Saini village, was illegally supplying diesel using a 1,000-capacity tank. During the investigation, it was found that on February 27, he filled around 400 litres of diesel from the petrol pump, located in Sector 12,” said SHO, adding that their investigation also revealed that a day before the incident Nagar had parked his mini truck at the cow shed of his brother in Saini Village.

“Next morning around 8am, when a nearby generator wire fell on the truck, a shot circuit occurred, and the fire erupted in the locality,” the officer said.

According to Greater Noida fire officer Indra Pal Singh, a calf tied close to the spot was burnt to death “while the other cattle were rescued. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames”.

District supply inspector, Chaman Sharma said, the investigation revealed that the mini truck was illegally operated without any license. “The truck driver was also involved in illegally purchasing and supplying diesel.”

The investigators also found that the petrol pump was at fault, and around 200 litres of diesel was still there in Nagar’s diesel truck after the fire was extinguished.

“On the complaint of the supply officer, a case under the relevant section of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against the truck owner and petrol pump on Wednesday night,” said SHO Shukla, adding that further investigations are underway.