Pharmacist attacked over wrong medicine in Greater Noida West, one arrested

A brawl broke out at a pharmacy in Gaur City 2 township of Greater Noida West on Wednesday during which a group of people assaulted a shopkeeper alleging that he gave a wrong medicine. A video grab of the assault on the pharmacist on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He was allegedly thrashed in the presence of his wife and nephew who tried to save him in vain.

A video of the incident, captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras, was shared widely on social media, and purportedly showed people on the other side of the counter beating up the chemist, Satyaprakash Singh, and trying to pull him over to their side while punching and slapping him.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

An FIR was later registered at the local police station and the prime suspect, identified as KP Chauhan, a resident of Gaur City 16th Avenue, was arrested on Thursday.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria, the incident took place at ‘Patna Pharmacy’, located in Gaur City 2 of Greater Noida West.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against KP Chauhan, and 10 other unidentified persons under charges of assault, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, rioting and damage to property of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Chauhan was arrested on Thursday from his residence in 16th Avenue while the others are being identified and traced, the ADCP added.

An initial inquiry revealed that the dispute started after Chauhan alleged that the pharmacist gave his mother the wrong medicine.

“When (KP) Chauhan came to return it, the shopkeeper refused to take it back which led to the violence,” said a senior officer who is part of the investigation.

“A day earlier (on Tuesday), Chauhan’s mother had come to the shop with two empty packets of medicines -- a calcium supplement and a multivitamin. We gave her the same brand of medicines that she wanted,” he said.

On Wednesday, Chauhan first came along with his wife and mother claiming that I gave him the wrong medicine…. He started arguing with me over this, and then came again along with about 10 people to assault me,” said Singh, who is also Chauhan’s neighbour and a resident of 16th avenue society.

Singh suffered injuries on his head, shoulder and back.

“My wife and my nephew have also been hurt during the brawl. I didn’t raise my hand on them and waited for them to leave, and called the police… I am afraid of even going to my shop now,” said Singh, who has been running the pharmacy for ten years.

Chauhan’s family alleged that the pharmacist spoke in an ill-tempered manner.

“The changed medicines were priced at ₹250 extra than the ones my mother-in-law used to take usually. When my husband and I went to confront the pharmacist, he threatened to slap me, and said ‘do whatever you can’. My husband naturally got aggressive to see someone talking like that to his wife,” said Charu Chauhan, wife of KP Chauhan.

Meanwhile, residents of the society also said there have been complaints earlier against the pharmacist’s behaviour.

“Residents of the society have complained against Singh’s rudeness earlier as well. In 2022, their medicine delivery staff had fought with the society’s security guards after which we had banned their delivery in the society,” said Sudarshan Sahay, president of Gaur City 16th Avenue Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA).

“However, violence cannot be justified. The customer should have complained against the pharmacist to the police if he had given them the wrong medicine to them ,” Sahay added.