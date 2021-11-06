Pileup on Eastern Peripheral e-way due to low visibility, 2 hurt

Two people were critically injured after low visibility due to fog led to a six-vehicle pile up on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur on Friday. The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad, said police.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer of Dankaur police station, said the accident took place at 7am on Friday. Police said Chandan Kumar (35), a resident of Palwal in Haryana, his wife (35), their 11-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were going from Greater Noida to Palwal in a Hyundai i20 car when it hit a truck. “Kumar did not spot a slow moving truck in his way due to poor visibility and ended up ramming his car into it. Kumar and his wife were critically injured while the two children sitting on the back seat had a narrow escape,” said Pathak.

Police said a Toyota Innova coming behind them hit the i20 car, following which a mini truck also collided with the Innova. Two more cars on the same route subsequently hit the vehicle pile up blocking the road.

Pathak said people sitting in all other vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

Some passerby informed police and also arranged for a car and sent Kumar, who is a head constable in the cyber cell in Panchkula, and his wife to a private hospital in Faridabad.

Pathak said they have not received any complaint.