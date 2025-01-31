Pleasant days ahead as mercury stays put at 26-27°C in GB Nagar, light rain likely after Feb 2

As winter season transitions to a brief but delightful spring in Delhi and the National Capital Region, residents of Gautam Budh Nagar are experiencing a set of pleasant days, with maximum temperatures expected to stay put at a comfortable 26-27 degrees Celsius (°C) over the next three days. With the temperature expected to stay within a comfortable range, the upcoming weekend presents the perfect opportunity for outdoor sports, and leisurely strolls through the city parks. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Nights, however, will remain cool, with minimum temperatures hovering around 12-13°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6°C, while the maximum was 25°C, according to the IMD. The slight rise in temperatures in the coming days signals a shift towards the gradual retreat of winter, making outdoor activities more enjoyable for residents, said the weatherman.

Local residents, particularly morning walkers and fitness enthusiasts, are taking full advantage of the pleasant weather. “The crisp mornings are refreshing, and the afternoons are warm but comfortable. This is the best time to step out before summer sets in,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sector 51.

However, this stable weather pattern might soon change, as the IMD has predicted light rainfall in the region after February 2. The approaching western disturbance is likely to bring scattered showers, which could lead to a slight dip in temperature and add a hint of chill back to the air.

“Dry weather is expected to persist across most parts of the country over the next three days. However, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring snowfall over the Himalayan regions between January 30 and February 1. Isolated rain may occur over Punjab towards the end of the month, while scattered showers are anticipated in the northeastern, eastern, and southern parts of India. Additionally, minimum temperatures are expected to rise again after this brief cold spell, marking a transition towards milder conditions,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

Farmers and agriculturists in nearby areas welcomed the rainfall forecast with mixed feelings. While light showers can be beneficial for rabi crops, an unexpected downpour could also impact harvesting schedules, they said. “A light drizzle will be welcome, but heavy rain at this stage might affect wheat and mustard crops,” said Manoj Yadav, a farmer from Dadri.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to make the most of the mild winter sun while it lasts, as February often marks the beginning of warmer days. With the temperature expected to stay within a comfortable range, the upcoming weekend presents the perfect opportunity for outdoor sports, and leisurely strolls in the parks of Gautam Budh Nagar.