Police bust ‘rave party’ in Noida high rise, 30 held

Noida: At least 24 people were arrested while six minors were detained by Noida police after a raid was conducted in Sector 126 late Friday night following a complaint from Supernova high-rise society residents about an ongoing alleged rave party, said police officers on Saturday. Upon investigation by a group of owners when a bottle of Vodka was thrown from the balcony to the 4th floor kids pool 2, play area, it was found that there were more than 50 students partying with loud music, alcohol, and drugs, the complaint said. (Representative image)

In the police complaint, it was stated that residents of Supernova East and West identified what appeared to be an alleged rave party taking place at a flat.

“Upon investigation by a group of owners when a bottle of Vodka was thrown from the balcony to the 4th floor kids pool 2, play area, it was found that there were more than 50 students, male and female, partying with loud music, alcohol, and drugs, and they were found in an inebriated condition,” the complaint alleged.

“On further investigation in the presence of police personnel, numerous alcohol bottles were found,” it added.

Residents also stated that there were security lapses and threat to the security of Supernova residents and children. HT has a copy of the complaint submitted at the police station.

“Following the complaint from residents, a team raided the flat on Friday night and arrested 24 students and detained six minors. They were produced before the court,” said Bhupendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 126.

The officer said a team reached the spot and detained the students, several of them of a well-known university.

Despite several attempts, the Noida police officers, however, did not reveal about the sections in which a case was registered and things were recovered from the flat.

Noida’s additional deputy commissioner of police Manish Kumar Mishra, and assistant commissioner of police Praveen Singh did not revert to any calls, despite multiple attempts. Joint commissioner Shivhari Meena also did not respond to calls.

Noida deputy commissioner of police Ram Badan Singh, however, said, “The case is under investigation in court, and the concerned officers have been busy in proceeding since morning.”