Police constable shoots self from service revolver in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night in Greater Noida’s Rabupura locality by shooting himself with his service revolver inside a police vehicle, officials said. The constable, who joined the force in 2016, had been posted at Rabupura police station for the past three years. On Saturday, before the incident, he had a heated argument with his family over a phone call, prompting them to alert the police. (Representational image)

According to assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Sarthal Senghar, the constable hailed from Muzaffarnagar and was survived by his wife and minor daughter, who reside in his native town. On Saturday, before the incident, he had a heated argument with his family over a phone call, prompting them to alert the police.

“On Saturday night, he left the police station, saying that he was going to refuel a police vehicle. Later, he argued with his family members, after which his family members contacted the police station to enquire about his whereabouts,” added ACP Senghar.

By the time the police searched for him, he had parked the vehicle in an isolated place and shot himself on the right side of the temple with his service revolver, said ACP Senghar. His body was sent for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that the statements of bereaved family members were yet to be recorded.

ACP Senghar further added that “the exact reason behind the extreme step is not ascertained yet and his mobile phone was seized for further investigation.”