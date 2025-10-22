Post-Diwali air in Noida remains ‘very poor’, Greater Noida

NOIDA: A day after Diwali, the air in Gautam Budh Nagar continued to remain toxic, showing no significant improvement despite a visible decline in festive fireworks.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI on Tuesday stood at 320 in Noida and 282 in Greater Noida. Data from the past two days revealed little change – Noida’s AQI was 325 on Monday and 320 on Sunday, while Greater Noida recorded 282 and 287, respectively. The district’s air had already turned foul even before the first sparkler was lit.

The comparison with past years only highlighted the decline. In 2023, the AQI on Diwali day (November 12) was 189 in Noida and 165 in Greater Noida—both “moderate.”

Last year’s readings were higher but still relatively better, at 274 and 258 respectively. This year, however, the numbers slipped again into the “very poor” range, marking a worrying reversal despite reports of fewer firecracker violations.

Officials and weather experts said the persistent pollution was less about Diwali night and more about the skies above. “The air quality has been oscillating between poor and very poor since the weekend. Calm winds and moisture-laden air are trapping pollutants close to the surface,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president for Climate and Meteorology at Skymet Weather.

Regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (Noida) Ritesh Tiwari said that there was no sharp jump in AQI on or after Diwali. “Wind movement has been sluggish for nearly a week, which has slowed pollutant dispersion. The festive week also saw heavier traffic and footfall. People mostly used green crackers, which may have helped prevent a drastic spike in AQI levels,” he said.

District authorities claimed to have intensified checks at construction sites, action against open burning, and regular sprinkling to control road dust. Residents have been advised to avoid early-morning walks and late-evening outings until the air clears.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar was 20°C, while the maximum reached 32°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), early morning fog and mist will persist through the week, with no significant weather changes expected. Day temperatures are likely to hover around 32–33°C, while night temperatures could drop to 19–21°C.