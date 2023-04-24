Noida authority seals private school over 17cr dues

Parents of children studying at a private school in Sector 56, Noida were in for a shock on Monday when they went to pick up their wards after they saw that the school had been sealed by the Noida authority over non-payment of dues. The school with 2,000 students was sealed by the officials over non-payment of dues amounting to ₹17 crore. The school located in Sector 56 was sealed on Monday. (HT Photo)

Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society (GPWS), informed that as parents saw notices put up at the school gate by Noida Authority which stated that the school has been sealed.

Kataria said that the notice, dated April 21, 2023, said that “in compliance with earlier letters, the numbered plot number E-1A, Sector 56, Noida is proposed to be sealed in favour of the Noida Authority on 11.30am on April 24”.

“Seeing this, parents got worried and gathered at the spot, demanding answers from the school staff and the principal. However, parents were left in the dark,” said Kataria.

He added that parents have decided to stage a protest at Noida authority on Tuesday to demand the unsealing of the school.

Naresh Rawat, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi and whose two children study at the school, said, “What is the fault of the students if the school has not paid the dues? Parents are depositing the fees on time and students’ academics should not be hampered. We are yet to get a satisfactory reply from management. We are not even aware if school will be open on Tuesday.”

According to officials of Noida Authority, the allotment of the school was cancelled on September 3, 2020. Before cancelling the allotment, several notices were issued but the school management did not deposit the money.

“Uttarakhand Public School is built on plot no E-1A, Sector-56, Noida. In 1991, land of 3,549 square metres was allotted in the name of Uttarakhand Jan Kalyan Parishad, at 20% of the total land price. But since then the school management never paid any amount. The Authority had cancelled the land allotment in September 2020, but no action was taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said an official of the Noida authority.

The official added that notices were also issued in March and April this year to hand over the possession of the plot. On April 21, three-days’ time was given to return the possession, after which the authority sealed the school on Monday.

Vandana Tripathi, officer on special duty of Noida authority, said, “Action has been taken to seal and take possession of the school on Monday. Because of the students, the authority refrained from taking action. But even after several notices, action had to be taken for not depositing the dues. Now in order to restore the allotment of the plot, apart from the total dues, 10% of the amount will also have to be paid as fine by the school.”

HT tried to contact the school principal but did not get any response.

