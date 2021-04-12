Private vaccination centres get stock as Ghaziabad receives 80,000 doses

Ghaziabad: The fresh arrival of 80,000 doses of Covid vaccine to Ghaziabad from Lucknow has come as a breather for the private and government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) on Sunday with the health department setting apart 70000 doses for distribution. The officials said that out of 70000 doses for CVCs, about 20,000 were given to private hospitals.

There are 100 vaccination centres in the district, of which 63 are government and the rest are private.

Private hospitals since last week were facing vaccine scarcity. “We received 200 doses on Sunday, and we have put up a requisition of 800 more. We hope that supply will get regular, and we are able to take up daily vaccination,” said Mohit Tyagi, accounts manager at Ganesh Hospital, Nehru Nagar.

“The doses have become available now and we will pick our stock of 200 doses on Monday,” said Lalit Goyal, manager, operations, St Joseph Hospital at Nandgram.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district, on the first day of the four-day ‘Tika Utsav’ on Sunday, was given a target of vaccinating 18,000 beneficiaries, but could cover only 8,112, official data shows. Of these, 7321 were inoculated at government centres and 791 people were given the shots at private centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 had said that states should observe a vaccine festival’ or ‘Tika Utsav’ between April 11 and 14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19.

The target for the next two days of the festival, Monday and Tuesday, is vaccination of 35,000 beneficiaries each, said officials.

“The stock of vaccine arrived Sunday morning and distribution took time. So, there was less vaccination, but we took up vaccination of about 8,000 beneficiaries,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

According to the state control room records, the district recorded 155 fresh cases on April 11 and the tally of active cases stood at 824.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary issued an order in which there was focus on containment and other measures to control the spread of the infection.

The order said that not more than five persons would be allowed at religious places located out of containment zones, and also said that the fire service department will take up sanitisation works in all the 75 districts.

It also said that in mandis, shop timings would be staggered and retail shops should be opened up from 7am to 7pm only. It added that all trucks should be allowed in mandis from 4am to 8am and that efforts should be made to supply door to door delivery of fruits and vegetables to citizens through mobile units.

It added that all passengers arriving at railway stations should be screened and tested with the help of rapid antigen kits and also through RT-PCR, as per requirement.

“Senior officers of the districts should themselves check enforcement of night curfew. And the supply of essential commodities should be ensured in all containment zones,” the order by UP chief secretary RK Tiwari, said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond over the government’s order made available to the press by the district information officer.

“We have received the government order and we will implement the directions after examining it,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.