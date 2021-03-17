Prohibitory orders imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10 in wake of Covid situation

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the district and also released a set of guidelines to be followed in wake of the rising Covid-19 situation. The orders will be effective till May 10.

The directions reiterated that entry of people having symptoms will not be allowed at places like malls, multiplexes, schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants among others. The entry to such places will also not be allowed without face mask.

“The directions have been issued keeping in mind the minor increase in cases and it is expected that people follow the guidelines in order to prevent any spread of infection. The prohibitory orders will be in place till May 10 and may further be extended depending on the prevailing situation,” said district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

The directions said that intervals of different film show in multiplexes, theatres will not be allowed to be taken up at the same time.

“All the shop owners will wear face masks and gloves and sales will not be allowed to customers not adhering to Covid protocols. No customers will be allowed to eat food in sweet shops and shopkeepers will not be allowed to allow customers to eat at the premises. No festival-related activities will be allowed in the containment zones,” the order issued by the district magistrate, said.

The people operating saloons and beauty parlours will not be allowed to operate without use of face shield and gloves.

“People using two-wheelers, cabs, autos, e-rickshaws among others will not be allowed to travel without face masks and the operators will not be allowed to carry passengers beyond the requisite limit. There will be a ban on processions, rallies, immersion and melas, etc., and all the Covid protocols will be followed at religious places. There will be restriction to touch idols, religious books and the priests and devotees will not be allowed to touch each other,” the order further said.

The order also said that maximum of 200 people will be allowed at funerals or cremation and all Covid-related protocols will be followed by those attending the event.

“We are making all efforts to spread awareness and also to increase our vaccination coverage. Our vaccination coverage has also shown an increase after we roped in 20 more government healthcare facilities and also opening our community health centres for six days in a week. The vaccination coverage has also increased as more staff from municipal corporation and other local bodies have started active participation and taking up vaccination,” Pandey added.

According to official figures of the district health department, vaccination of 47874 beneficiaries was taken up during the period March 1 to March 16.

During the period, 33341 senior citizens were vaccinated while 4289 beneficiaries aged 45 to 59 years but having co-morbid conditions, were also vaccinated besides healthcare and frontline workers.

According to the target given by the UP government, the district is assigned to vaccinate 93480 beneficiaries in the month of March. With the coverage from March 1 to March 16, the district has covered 40.25% of its target assigned for vaccinating senior citizens and the other age group of 45-59 years having co-morbid conditions.