Project report completed for 4-lane overbridge on Hindon River

Ghaziabad: A detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a four-lane overbridge on the Hindon River near the Hindon barrage is complete, said the Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas Parishad officials on Tuesday, adding that this will pave the way to expedite the project. Officials said the 200-metre bridge is likely to be built within a year after the required permissions. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

In April 2025, senior officials of the UP Avas Vikas Parishad inspected Ghaziabad and proposed constructing a new bridge at the Hindon barrage, besides proposing two new extensions for the 10.3 kilometre (km) Hindon elevated road passing nearby.

“The DPR for the over-bridge project is complete, prepared by the UP State Bridge Corporation, which will also execute the project. We will now apply for a no-objection certificate from the UP irrigation department, and thereafter the work will be initiated,” AK Mittal, superintending engineer of the UP Avas Vikas Parishad, told HT.

Officials said the 200-metre bridge is likely to be built within a year after the required permissions.

Currently, a small one-lane road on the Hindon barrage accommodates only light vehicles and two-wheelers. This bridge serves commuters travelling between Siddharth Vihar near Vijay Nagar and also those from Vasundhara and Indirapuram.

“Once the bridge is constructed, the movement of vehicles will become smooth because the new bridge is four-laned. It will give commuters from Siddharth Vihar direct access to areas like Vasundhara, Indirapuram, etc., and they can also use the new planned extensions to move to the Hindon elevated road,” Mittal added.

The signal-free, four-lane, 10.3km Hindon elevated road connects Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) to UP-Gate, Uttar Pradesh’s border with east Delhi.

Currently, the road has a descent ramp at Kanawani (near Indirapuram) for vehicles coming from Raj Nagar Extension (RNE). But it has no ascent ramp for vehicles from Kanawani to get onto the elevated road toward UP-Gate.

Similarly, on the opposite side at Vasundhara, it has an ascent ramp that takes vehicles from Vasundhara to RNE. However, there is no descent ramp that can facilitate vehicles coming from UP-Gate to descend at Vasundhara.

So, an ascent ramp is planned from the Kanawani side, while a descent ramp is planned on the other side at Vasundhara under a project.

Last month, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) received ₹31 crore from the state government to build the two new extensions.

Officials said the project worth ₹91 crore is in the tendering stage, and it will take 18 months to complete.