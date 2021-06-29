Prostitution ring busted in Noida residential area, 18 arrested

Noida Noida Police on Tuesday said they rescued 10 women from forced prostitution after a raid on a residential property in Noida Sector 51 in which they arrested 18 people.

According to the police, the suspects who ran the racket earlier operated from a spa in the Sector 18 market, but was shut earlier this year. As many as 200 such establishments in Noida were shut down in April.

Following losses, they started using a residential property that was converted into a guest house for the operation from March,” said a senior police officer who requested anonymity.

“We got a tip about the racket following which teams from the local police and anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) raided the building,” said the officer.

Police said the arrested suspects include six men and two women managers of the guest house- including the alleged mastermind who the police identified by a single name Ramesh - and 10 customers who were from the Delhi-NCR region.

“The rescued women, mostly from West Bengal and the north-east, used to work at the spa centre. The managers had forced the women, most of whom are from economically disadvantaged background, to work in the racket after the spa centre was shut. They were also threatened that they would be fired in case they refused,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station.

They advertised about their operation on online portals and social media platforms, said the police, adding that they have seized account books, contraceptives, and cellphones used for bookings, among others during the raid.

The suspects were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 370A(2) and 34, and relevant Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, sections by the Sector 49 police station.

Earlier, the Sector 49 police had busted a prostitution ring on June 25, that was being run from a beauty parlour in Sector 73. Three women, who were forced to work there, were also rescued, while the owner had managed to escape. Efforts are being made to nab the female manager, said the police.