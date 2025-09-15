Provide Ganga water to Jaypee Wishtown societies: Allahabad High Court

NOIDA: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Noida authority to provide Ganga water supply for drinking purposes to thousands of people living in the Jaypee Wishtown housing societies in sectors 128, 129 and 130 areas along the Noida Expressway. The Noida authority has already laid out the key infrastructure to deliver the Ganga water in the JaypeeWish Town project, officials said. (HT Archive)

Currently, citizens in these societies are dependent on the ground water that is saline.

The bench of justice Praveen Kumar Giri and justice Shekhar B. Saraf delivered the order on September 11 that was released on its official website on Sunday.

The court observed that Manish Goel, senior advocate, appearing on behalf of Noida authority, submitted that the sum (bank guarantee) has now been reduced by ₹168 crore.

“Accordingly, a sum of approximately ₹123 crore is payable by the petitioner (Jaypee Infratech Limited) in for availing of the water connection. It is to be further noted that in 2012, a letter had been written by Yeida to the state government seeking exemption for a sum of ₹60 crore that had been sought for by the Noida authority with regard to the external developments for water and sewer connections. This application is still pending with the government,” said order.

“Keeping in mind the fact that the residents and the occupants of the entire area with regard to the sectors in question that have been developed by petitioner (JIL) are presently using tubewell water, that is not optimum for various purposes, a proper water connection is required for the health of residents and occupants and also for proper regulation of water as per the National Green Tribunal guidelines,” said the order.

The counsel for the petitioner (JIL) submitted before the court that they are willing to provide the ₹60 crore bank guarantee from a nationalised bank within one week that is to be renewed every year, 15 days prior to the expiry of the same on the condition that water supply may be started by Noida authority.

The counsel for the Noida authority has agreed to the same on the understanding that the issue as to who is responsible for making the payment is decided by the state authorities expeditiously, said the order.

“In light of the same, the respondent no. 3 (UP government) is directed to take a decision on the letter written by Yeida dated March 20, 2012 after granting an opportunity of hearing to all the relevant parties, including Yeida, Noida and the petitioner. The above decision should be taken by the authorities within a period of 12 weeks keeping in mind the urgency of the matter. The recovery of the balance amount of approximately ₹23 crore is stayed until further orders,” said order.

“We make it clear that once the water connection is given, the regular water payment shall be made by residents and occupants of the areas concerned, in accordance with law. The authorities are directed to ensure that the water connection is started within a period of two weeks after production of the bank guarantee from a nationalised bank by the petitioner.

There are around 20,000 families living in these housing towers under the banner of Jaypee Wishtown housing projects located in sector 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133 and 134, since 2014.

These families who shifted into their apartments in 2014 onwards, have been dependent on the ground water.

On the demands from the residents, the JIl filed petition in the Allahabad High court that has finally delivered an order to do justice for these families.

“We are suffering for long because the developer is delivering ground water that is not fit for health, and delivering it is also against the national Green tribunal orders that says extraction of the ground water is unlawful as it is being a protected resource. Also, the Noida authority and the developer had promised us the Ganga water for drinking. We hope now after the HC order the Noida authority will deliver the Ganga water to our households,” said Pavan Tyagi, a resident of Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 134.

“The Noida authority has already laid out the key infrastructure to deliver the Ganga water in the JaypeeWish Town project. There is a need to deliver 32 MLD Ganga water in this area keeping in mind the demand and population density, and to make that happen we have adequate arrangements,” said RP Singh general manager of the Noida authority heading the water works department.