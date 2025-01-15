Rainwater harvesting systems largely dysfunctional in Greater Noida West

GREATER NOIDA: Inspections by the ground water department in Greater Noida West have found that most of the societies lack functional rainwater harvesting systems, officials said on Tuesday, adding that in sectors like 4, 16C, and 1 among others, only 50-70% of the systems were found to be operational. According to the information from ground water department, around 750 establishments have acquired no objection certificates for groundwater extraction, and around 50% establishments have groundwater recharge mechanisms in place. (Representatonal image)

Around 30 such establishments with erring or non-functional rainwater harvesting systems have been sent notices by the department since Sunday. Mostly, out of every four pits only one was found functional, they said.

Directions, meanwhile, have been issued to address the issues urgently to improve groundwater recharge efforts.

“Many rainwater harvesting pits installed in housing societies in Greater Noida West are either choked or not maintained regularly. If a society has four pits for rainwater harvesting, in most cases, only one was found operational while the remaining three were choked or dysfunctional. This is a hinderance in groundwater recharge,” said Ankita Rai, hydrologist, Gautam Budh Nagar ground water department.

To be sure, rainwater harvesting systems are a crucial requirement for housing societies in the region, especially as Greater Noida West faces rising pressure on its groundwater resources due to rapid urbanisation.

However, the recent inspections have revealed widespread negligence by the management bodies of residential societies in maintaining these systems.

“Around 30 such establishments have been served notices to abide by the guidelines and fix non-functional systems at the earliest, failing which, further action will be taken. Follow-up inspections will be held to ensure compliance with the orders,” Rai added.

Residents of these societies have also raised questions about the lack of accountability. “We pay maintenance fees regularly. But such a crucial infrastructure is left unattended,” said Puneet Saxena, a resident of a high rise in Sector 16C.

“It is disheartening to see such a critical infrastructure being neglected, especially when groundwater levels ae depleting rapidly,” said Akshat Singh, resident, Sector 1.

The ground water department has urged societies to take rainwater harvesting seriously, emphasising that regular cleaning and maintenance of pits are essential to keep the systems functional.

Officials warned of strict action against the societies failing to comply with the regulations. Repeated non-compliance will result in penalties, they added.