Ramayana based theme park to come up in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has proposed to spend ₹25 crore on developing a theme park based on the 14-year exile of Rama as narrated in the Hindu epic Ramayana, said the authority’s officials on Saturday. According to officials, the park will come up in the Koyal Enclave scheme, which was floated in 2005 and comprises an area of about 40-50 hectares divided into large plots for group housing, commercial markets and hospitals, among others (HT Archive)

According to officials, the proposal to develop the park over a 22,700 square metres expanse was cleared during a meeting held on Thursday to discuss the spending of infrastructure development funds (IDF).

The park is proposed to come up in GDA’s Koyal Enclave housing scheme, located adjacent to Loni-Bhopra Road away from the city, they added.

“The park will be given the theme of ‘Ramayana path’ and is proposed to depict the life of Rama during the exile. Before awarding the project, firms will be asked to give presentation,” said GDA’s chief engineer Manvendra Singh.

“A park is already proposed as part of the Koyal Enclave housing scheme, and now funds will be spent to give it a Ramayana based theme,” he said.

According to officials, the Koyal Enclave scheme was floated in 2005 and comprises an area of about 40-50 hectares divided into large plots for group housing, commercial markets and hospitals, among others.

“The scheme has sold as well as unsold plots. The park will be a place for people to visit as the areas near Loni and Sahibabad are developing fast,” Singh said, adding that the directions for the development of the park came from the divisional commissioner’s office at Meerut.

The move comes after the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and also ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation, on Thursday, had approved a proposal to rename the 10.3km Hindon elevated road as “Ram Setu (Rama’s bridge)”.