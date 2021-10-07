Ramlila celebrations begin in Gautam Budh Nagar

Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar will enjoy Ramlila celebrations from Thursday.

The two major Ramlila committees in the district -- Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee (SSDRC) and Shri Ram Mitra Mandal Noida Ramlila Committee (SRMMC) will organise the much-awaited events at Noida Stadium’s Ramlila Ground in Sector 21A and in Sector 62, respectively, from 7pm to 10pm between October 7 and October 16.

Last year, there were no celebrations in the district amid the Covid-19 crisis.

SSDRC has imitated the Ramlila stage as that of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and 50 artistes will be portraying different characters during the performances. “All Covid-19 protocols have been put in place at the Ramlila Ground, and all the artistes and the committee’s management team members are fully vaccinated. Only 2,500 people, wearing masks (a mandatory), will be allowed to attend the event at the Ramlila Ground, which sees a footfall of 5,000 people at the event every year,” said TS Chaurasia, president of SSDRC.

Also, there won’t be swings or joyrides at the Ramlila Ground this year. “We will face heavy losses because of this, and the proprietors are unemployed and feeling dejected,” Chaurasia added.

Meanwhile, only 2,000 people will be allowed to attend the SRMMC’s Ramlila event, which usually saw a footfall of 10,000 people. “We are grateful that we have been allowed to hold the Ramlila event this year, but it is a huge responsibility to ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols are in place. Several Covid response teams have been formed, under which, our volunteers will ensure that all the attendees wear masks during the event,” said Munna Sharma, general secretary of SRMMC.

Sharma also said that apart this year, the committee will burn an effigy of the Covid-19 virus -- SARS-CoV-2 -- along with effigies of Raavan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath during the celebrations.

Apart from this, 90 food stalls have been set up at both the venues, against the usual 200.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the police have been tasked to ensure proper implementation of Covid-19 protocols at these venues. “In a first, such a grand event will be held in the city amidst the Covid-19 crisis. Last year, these celebrations were banned. Swings and joyrides tend to increase overcrowding at the grounds, especially among children, and we need to avoid that. So, only staging of Ramlila performances has been allowed this year,” Singh said.

According to medical experts, any kind of social gathering will pose a risk of spread of the coronavirus infection. “Whether Ramlila fairs or any other social gathering, we should remember that the coronavirus infection is still here, and such events could become super-spreader events. People should follow all Covid-19 protocols, including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and using hand sanitisers frequently,” said Dr NK Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Noida chapter.