Ravindra Kumar Mandar takes charge as Ghaziabad DM; lists out priorities

Ghaziabad The newly appointed Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mandar on Wednesday said that handling public grievances, developing the district through innovation, and also making it clean, green, and pollution-free for an all-round development will be among his priorities. The new DM has previously held different postings in Firozabad, Agra, Mathura, Rampur, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj before taking charge as the district magistrate of Ghaziabad.

The 2013-batch IAS officer, hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, who took charge as the DM on Wednesday, visited the ancient Dudheshwar Nath temple, and offered prayers. He also met temple chief priest Mahant Narayan Giri.

“It is the priority and prime responsibility of the administration to cater to public grievances. So, public grievances will be taken up on priority. We will also focus on development projects, and the other focus will be on services and facilities that are lacking and need improvement,” Mandar said.

“As Ghaziabad is an industrial hub, we will ensure that more industrial units come here, and the industrialists do not face issues and get proper facilities. We will also focus on ways to bring more industrial units. We will also review the previous MoUs signed here for setting up of industrial projects/units. We will also pay attention to the traders’ issues,” he added.

He has replaced Deepak Meena, who has been appointed as the DM of Gorakhpur following a bureaucratic reshuffle announced by the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday.

He was also instrumental in making the Maha Kumbh Mela - 2025 successful when he was posted as district magistrate of Prayagraj.

During his posting as district magistrate in Rampur, he launched an initiative enabling surgeries for 61 children with disabilities. He also led a large-scale pond restoration initiative under the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

“We will also publicise the schemes run by the government on a large scale. People will be made aware so that eligible persons can get benefits. We will also focus on different missions including those dealing with environment protection, water conservation, tree plantation, and cleanliness,” the DM added.