Remove encroachment from green belts in Greater Noida West: Horticulture dept

GREATER NOIDA: In a renewed push to reclaim and revive the city’s designated green belts, the horticulture department under Greater Noida authority has issued a 10-day ultimatum for the removal of illegal structures and activities from the green belts in Sector 3 and Patwari village in Greater Noida West, officials informed on Thursday. “Green belts are not vacant land to be grabbed, they are buffers against pollution, heat, and unplanned development. Reclaiming encroached spaces is not just about enforcement but restoring the city’s ecological balance”, said officer on special duty Gunja Singh. (HT Photos)

Officials said that if the encroachments are not cleared voluntarily within the given time, the department will carry out removal operations on its own.

The move comes amid growing concerns over shrinking green cover in the fast-expanding urban landscape of Greater Noida West, where construction booms have often overshadowed ecological safeguards.

Officials said that the drive is part of a broader initiative led by Greater Noida authority chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar, who has directed officials to monitor and maintain green zones regularly. OSD Singh, who recently visited the affected sites, emphasized not just encroachment removal but also long-term maintenance and beautification of green belts to ensure they serve their intended environmental function.

“Our focus is not only on removing illegal encroachments but also on reviving these stretches so they can function effectively as environmental buffers,” she said.

Officials said that teams have been directed to ensure long-term maintenance and beautification once the spaces are reclaimed, including proper landscaping, fencing where necessary, and regular upkeep by the horticulture department.

With the monsoon currently underway, civic officials have also raised red flags over the increased risk of soil erosion, waterlogging, and drainage blockages in areas where green spaces have been illegally occupied.

Officials indicated that beyond the 10-day grace period, if encroachments are not removed voluntarily, the department will carry out enforcement drives to clear them. Efforts will also be made to involve local residents and RWAs in preserving the green belts once restored, they said.