Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RERA officer held for taking 5K bribe over flat dispute in Greater Noida

ByArun Singh
Apr 28, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Meerut anti-corruption team arrested RERA accountant Harendra Kumar Goswami for allegedly accepting a ₹5,000 bribe over a flat dispute in Greater Noida.

The anti-corruptionteam from Meerutarrested a 40-year-old accountant of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for allegedly accepting a bribe of 5,000 in connection with a flat dispute in Sector 10, Greater Noida West, police said on Sunday. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Beta 2 police station.

A case under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered against the accused. (File Photo)
A case under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered against the accused. (File Photo)

The suspect has been identified as Harendra Kumar Goswami, a native of Muzaffarnagar, who was posted at the RERA office in Gamma 2, Greater Noida. Following his arrest, multiple social media post about the allegations has been widely circulated.

According to the FIR, the complainant had booked a flat in his wife’s name at a high-rise society in Sector 10, Greater Noida, in May 2014 and paid around 27 lakh through multiple payments, including a home loan. Despite waiting for six years, he did not receive possession of the flat and filed a complaint against the builder at UP RERA in February 2020, police said.

“After seven months, RERA took cognisance of the complaint and issued an order against the builder. When the builder appealed the order, the appeal was dismissed in June 2022, and RERA issued a recovery certificate (RC) against him,” the FIR stated.

In response, Uttar Pradesh RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, “Goswami was in our surveillance for the past two months. Following the arrest in the bribe case, we have terminated him from the job. He was employed at RERA, Greater Noida, on a contract basis by a third party.”

Police said that over the last three years, two to three RCs were issued, but the complainant later noticed that his principal amount had been reduced from 27 lakh to 25 lakh. He then approached the RERA office for correction.

“When the complainant met the suspect, Goswami, at the Gamma 2 RERA office to seek a correction, Goswami demanded 50,000 and instructed him to bring 5,000 in advance on April 26,” said Beta 2 station house officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar. 

The SHO added, “Instead of paying the bribe, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption team in Meerut. A trap was set, and on Saturday, when the complainant went to hand over the bribe money to Goswami, he was caught red-handed and arrested.”

Based on a complaint byanti-corruption inspectorKrishnavatar Singh, a case under Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered against Goswami. Further investigation is underway.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / RERA officer held for taking 5K bribe over flat dispute in Greater Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On