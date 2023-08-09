No water supply in Greater Noida West society for four days

Residents of Greater Noida West’s Galaxy Royale Gaur City 2 expressed frustration as the water supply remained cut off for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday due to damage in the water pipeline. While the developer has said that the water supply is expected to be restored within a week, residents of the Gaur City 2 society staged a protest and created a roadblock outside the complex on Sunday. Residents of the Gaur City 2 society staged a protest and created a roadblock outside the complex on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Residents said that they have been getting water from private tankers. “There has been no water supply in the society for the last four days. We’ve been getting water from tankers,” said Galaxy Royale resident Dilip Mishra.

Another resident, Vibhor Kumar, said, “The problem has been present for a few months but has become severe in the last four days. Aside from that, the power supply is erratic, compounding our existing problems.”

Aside from the water problem, residents said that the society has been suffering from other issues, such as a severe lack of maintenance and services and no access to the Ganga water supply because the builder has yet to clear dues with the Greater Noida authority.

“In the last few months, there have been multiple instances of people becoming stuck in elevators due to a lack of proper upkeep and repairs. Aside from that, electrical appliances have been damaged due to frequent fluctuations,” said Kritika Singh, another resident. “Whenever we raise complaints, we are told that facilities were hampered because the builder has not cleared his dues,” Singh added.

The Galaxy Royale society currently has 1,500 residents. In the absence of an occupation certificate (OC) and a pending completion certificate (CC), the project is presently under builder control and does not have an Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

Pradeep Agarwalla, owner of the Galaxy Group, explained the reason for the lack of water supply, saying, “Water supply has been cut due to damage in the water pipeline. The water pipeline is currently two inches wide and should be at least four inches wide, and repairing it is taking time. The Greater Noida authority has taken over the repair work, and the problem is expected to be resolved within a week. In the meantime, we are assisting residents with water tankers and diverted supply.”

