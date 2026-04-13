Response time, crime disposal push lift Gautam Budh Nagar police to top rank in UP

GREATER NOIDA:Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate ranked first among all commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh in the chief minister’s ‘Darpan’ dashboard review for March 2026, officials said. Officials said key indicators included response time of Dial 112 police response vehicles (PRVs), disposal of complaints on platforms such as IGRS and women’s helpline 1090, and action taken in crime cases, including those against women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. (HT Archive)

The jump was attributed to improvement in emergency response time, faster complaint disposal and action taken in crime cases, officials added.

The commissionerate also positioned second among all districts in the state for policing in parameters such as crime control, grievance redressal and service delivery.

Officials said key indicators included response time of Dial 112 police response vehicles (PRVs), disposal of complaints on platforms such as IGRS and women’s helpline 1090, and action taken in crime cases, including those against women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The ranking reflects consistent monitoring and targeted action across verticals, including pendency reduction, action against wanted criminals and improved citizen services,” Laxmi Singh, police commissioner said in a statement.

Police said the review also covered action under various laws, including the Gangster Act, Goondas Act, NDPS Act and Excise Act, along with progress in investigations, arrests, and verification drives such as tenant, domestic help and employee background checks.

The force will continue to focus on strengthening coordination with the public and ensuring a safer environment, added Singh.

Officials added that the ‘A’ category ranking was based on a review of multiple police units through the state’s dashboard system, which tracks performance in real time.