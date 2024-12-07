Retired GAIL official loses 1.49 crore to fraudsters offering part-time jobs

A 61-year-old retired GAIL official, who resides in Noida, was duped of ₹1.49 crore by fraudsters offering part-time “review” jobs with huge incentives, said senior police officers on Friday, adding that a case of fraud was registered at the cybercrime police station against two unidentified suspects. On July 15, a woman, who identified herself as Sonakshi, an agent of a travel company, contacted the victim on social media and offered him a part-time job on a commission basis for giving review feedback on hotel. (Representational image)

Police said the complainant, who did not wish to be identified, lives in Noida’s Sector 62.

In his complaint to police, the retired official said, “On July 15, a woman, who identified herself as Sonakshi, an agent of a travel company, contacted me on social media and offered me a part-time job on a commission basis. The woman told me that I had to review feedback on hotels.”

“Before starting the reviewing task, they asked me to deposit a refundable security ( ₹20 lakh). On July 22, Sonakshi told me that as it was the anniversary of their online platform, special bonuses and commissions were up for grabs, and asked me to deposit a refundable amount of ₹20 lakh to get a commission of ₹16 lakh,” he said.

Police said he transferred the money as urged by her. “Later, he was asked to deposit more as security and insurance. Between July 22 and August 7, he ended up depositing ₹1.49 crore,” said Vijay Gautam, station house officer, cybercrime police station.

“When he did not receive any commission as promised, he realised that he had fallen into a trap,” said Gautam.

Subsequently, he filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal on August 9, and after investigation, a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the cybercrime police station against two suspects on Wednesday, and further investigation is on to recover his money and trace the suspects.