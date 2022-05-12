Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves five dead, UP CM condoles loss of lives
Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said.
Two other people who were along with the deceased in an SUV have been hospitalised with injuries after the 5 am road crash, the police said.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed Gautam Buddh Nagar district officials to ensure proper treatment to those injured.
"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.
The dumper truck has been impounded by the police, the official said.
Taking note of the incident, the CM's office tweeted in Hindi, "CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to collision of two vehicles on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Praying for peace to departed souls, the chief minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families."
Karnataka to bring anti-conversion ordinance, says chief minister Bommai
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government plans to bring an ordinance to outlaw religious conversions months after the state assembly passed an anti-conversion bill prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage” in December amid Opposition protests. The legislation is modelled on similar laws in other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai added the ordinance will be presented before the Cabinet.
Days after RPG attack, gunshots trigger panic in Punjab’s Mohali town
Three days after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, gunshots triggered panic at Falcon View Apartments in Sector 82 on Thursday morning. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 59 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station, where the intelligence headquarters blast case is also registered. Happy fired twice in the air with a licensed 12-bore gun and fled.
#aerialyoga: Swinging your way to fitness
Taking fitness to new heights, literally, is aerial yoga, which provides the benefits of yoga, Pilates and dance, all in one! Aerial yoga uses a hammock or yoga swing that is suspended from the ceiling, rather than a mat. Late Yogacharya BKS Iyengar, who developed Iyengar yoga with props would ask his students to hang from the ceiling in yoga swings padded with yoga mats and blankets. The original swings were not like the colourful silk hammocks we see today.
Truck overturns on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram; Traffic disrupted briefly
Haryana Thursday faced traffic woes after a truck reportedly overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram, said news agency ANI. Visuals on ANI showed a truck lying overturned on the road, disrupting what appeared to be heavy traffic at that time. The Gurugram traffic police, in a tweet, said the truck had been removed successfully from the main carriageway and the traffic was getting back to normal. They also tweeted a video, showing cleared roads.
Congress leaders and volunteers asked to troll me: Divya Spandana
Former Congress social media head and former MP Divya Spandana took to T Twitter recently and said that members of Congress were being asked to 'troll her'. She also tagged Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress worker Srivatsa. In 2017, she came into the spotlight when she took over as Congress' social media head. An HT report from August 2019 states that the party's social media had been on 'autopilot' since she quit.
