RRTS project: Meerut (south) station ready, final safety inspection soon

The work on the Meerut (south) station of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project has been completed and the final safety inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is likely to happen within two to three days, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency constructing the RRTS, said on Monday. Meerut (south) RRTS station will have the largest parking facility in Uttar Pradesh on the RRTS corridor that can accommodate about 1,200 vehicles at one time and charging facility for electric-vehicles has also been provided. (HT Photo)

The under-construction RRTS project spans 82km and is aimed to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Presently, 34km of RRTS section is operational between eight stations in Ghaziabad. These stations are Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north).

The Modinagar (north) station connects to Meerut (south) station over eight kilometres. This will be the first RRTS station in Meerut to become operational.

The Meerut district has 13 stations of which four are dedicated RRTS stations, and the remaining nine will be part of a local Metro module that weill run using the RRTS infrastructure, said NCRTC officials.

“The safety inspections are underway and work has been completed on the Meerut (south) station. Once the CMRS inspections are over and we get the approval, the station will be ready for operations. It has three tracks and three platforms with two for RRTS trains and one for the local Metro module. A major parking lot has also been provided as it is expected to cater to passengers from Ghaziabad, Meerut and adjoining towns,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

Officials said Meerut (south) station will have ground, mezzanine, concourse and platform levels.

The station measures approximately 215 metres in length and nearly 36 metres in width, they said.

“In Meerut, the RRTS corridor will jump over the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) by passing over Delhi-Meerut Road at a height of about 22 metres. So, the station height is 22 metres there. For passengers’ convenience, two entry and exit gates have been provided at the station,” the spokesperson added.

According to officials, Meerut (south) RRTS station will have the largest parking facility in Uttar Pradesh on the RRTS corridor.

The facility can accommodate about 1,200 vehicles at one time and charging facility for electric-vehicles has also been provided there, said NCRTC.

“This station will feature two parking lots situated at both entrances on both sides of the Delhi Meerut Road. These two parking lots are being built at the station across an area of approximately 13,000 square metres,” they said.

Once the 82km RRTS corridor gets operational, passengers from Meerut (south) will be able to reach Delhi in about 30-35 minutes, they added.

The entire 82km RRTS project is scheduled to be completed by June 2025.