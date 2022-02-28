Home / Cities / Noida News / Russia Ukraine conflict: Noida admin asks residents to share info on locals stranded amid war
noida news

Russia Ukraine conflict: Noida admin asks residents to share info on locals stranded amid war

The administration said the information has been sought as part of the Centre's Operation Ganga, an initiative to bring back Indians stranded in the European country.
Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)
Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:31 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Noida

The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday urged residents to inform it about people, including students, from the district who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

The administration said the information has been sought as part of the Centre's Operation Ganga, an initiative to bring back Indians stranded in the European country.

The appeal comes amid reports of several students from several parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, who are in Ukraine calling home for evacuation in the wake of Russia's invasion of that country.

“As you are aware of the emergency situation in Ukraine, the Indian government has launched Operation Ganga to provide relief to the people, including students, who are in Ukraine,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional District Magistrate Balram Singh said.

“Hence, you all are requested to provide information of Gautam Buddh Nagar residents who are currently in Ukraine. The information can be provided at tehsil-level,” Singh said in a statement.

The administration shared the contact details of its officials whom the district residents can call to share inputs.

The officials who can be contacted are Deputy Collector (Sadar) Ankit Kumar -8299138374, Deputy Collector (Dadri) Alok Kumar Gupta - 9927760215, Deputy Collector (Jewar) Rajinikant - 9759126838, City Magistrate (Noida) Dharmendra Singh - 9084053638 and Deputy Collector (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Ankit Kumar Verma – 8285179367.

As the Ukraine-Russia situation continued to remain grim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called a second high-level meeting.

In an earlier meeting Monday, the government decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there. PTI KIS RDK RDK

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida student russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out