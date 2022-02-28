Russia Ukraine conflict: Noida admin asks residents to share info on locals stranded amid war
The administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday urged residents to inform it about people, including students, from the district who are stuck in war-hit Ukraine.
The administration said the information has been sought as part of the Centre's Operation Ganga, an initiative to bring back Indians stranded in the European country.
The appeal comes amid reports of several students from several parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, who are in Ukraine calling home for evacuation in the wake of Russia's invasion of that country.
“As you are aware of the emergency situation in Ukraine, the Indian government has launched Operation Ganga to provide relief to the people, including students, who are in Ukraine,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional District Magistrate Balram Singh said.
“Hence, you all are requested to provide information of Gautam Buddh Nagar residents who are currently in Ukraine. The information can be provided at tehsil-level,” Singh said in a statement.
The administration shared the contact details of its officials whom the district residents can call to share inputs.
The officials who can be contacted are Deputy Collector (Sadar) Ankit Kumar -8299138374, Deputy Collector (Dadri) Alok Kumar Gupta - 9927760215, Deputy Collector (Jewar) Rajinikant - 9759126838, City Magistrate (Noida) Dharmendra Singh - 9084053638 and Deputy Collector (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Ankit Kumar Verma – 8285179367.
As the Ukraine-Russia situation continued to remain grim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called a second high-level meeting.
In an earlier meeting Monday, the government decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there. PTI KIS RDK RDK
