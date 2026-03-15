New Delhi, The Supreme Court has given a last and final opportunity to the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority to comply with its directions concerning stalled real estate projects linked to the Noida Sports City development. SC gives final opportunity to Noida Authority to comply with orders on stalled sports city project

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order.

"In the meantime, as a last and final opportunity, the earlier orders passed by this court dated November 24, 2025 and January 15, 2026 must be complied with by the respondent Noida," the bench said.

In its November 24 order, the top court had approved a structured revival framework for the project being developed by Lotus Green Constructions and its consortium partners.

The court had allowed construction activity to resume after nearly three years and directed the Noida Authority to lift the ban on the developer within 30 to 45 days, subject to compliance with stipulated conditions.

Under the framework, the developer is required to submit a revised master plan within 30 days for scrutiny by the authority to ensure adherence to the original sports city policy.

Following the apex court's recent order, the Noida Authority lifted the ban on the SC-02 Sports City project in Sector 150, signalling the next phase of revival of one of the largest mixed-use developments in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken at the authority's 221st board meeting, chaired by Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and the authority's chairman, Deepak Kumar.

The ban had been imposed in the authority's 201st board meeting in January 2021.

According to an official statement, the board also reviewed the conditional occupancy certificate issued for Sports City SC-02 and directed that all further steps be taken strictly in accordance with the apex court's directions.

The Sports City project, spread across a large tract of land in Sector 150, was envisaged as a flagship development combining sports infrastructure with residential and commercial facilities.

Thousands of homebuyers invested in the project, which promised sports academies, training facilities and allied amenities alongside housing and retail spaces. Work, however, came to a halt after regulatory action in January 2021 that imposed a ban on all four sports city projects in Noida, leaving around 20,000 buyers awaiting possession or registration.

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